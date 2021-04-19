DANVILLE — A final subdivision plat for the Carle at the Riverfront project and rezoning approval for some properties for the project are up for action at Tuesday night's Danville City Council meeting.
According to meeting paperwork, developers have met the requirements of the subdivision manual and zoning ordinance adopted by the city council regarding the semi-final plat.
"The improvements necessary to serve the lots in said subdivision are already in place or are in agreement to be completed to assure the service of said improvements to the lots in the subdivision," the resolution further states.
The final Carle at the Riverfront Subdivision plat will be recorded with the Vermilion County Recorder's Office.
Certain properties also would be rezoned from R3 residential-medium density and B1 neighborhood business to P1 professional office zoning to allow for the medical campus on the city's west side from Logan Avenue to Robinson Street, between Madison and North streets.
The zoning commission approved the rezoning in April 2020, but the Danville City Council hasn't acted on it. No changes have been made and "the city council deems it appropriate and for the public welfare and benefit to waive the 45-day requirement for taking final action" on the rezoning petition.
According to Danville City Engineer Sam Cole, the intersection work at Gilbert and Madison streets, to relocate traffic signals for the Carle project, has experienced delays due to utility relocation.
The city received a copy of the site plan from Carle and city officials are in the process of reviewing it.
"We are also working with Carle to finalize design of the Madison/Chandler/Logan intersection improvements," according to Cole.
In other business, the city council will consider approving: a $269,110 contract with Knight and Associates Surveying LLC of Paris, Ill. for roadway resurfacing and pedestrian improvements for the Denmark and Old Ottawa roads project; a $40,340 contract with Tyler Technologies for Tyler Incode billing and collection software for the city to take over city garbage and sewer billing again; a resolution designating portions of roadways as Class II designated truck routes and approval of prohibited truck routes.
The city council will meet via YouTube streaming services at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The link can be found on the city's website at www.cityofdanville.org. Public comments can be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday via email to cityclerk@cityofdanville.org.
