DANVILLE — The Danville City Council on Tuesday will act on rezoning property for the proposed casino.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday via teleconference. The public can listen to the meeting via YouTube live audio streaming services, with the link provided on the city’s website at www.cityofdanville.org.
Public comments, which will be read during the meeting, can be submitted via email to cityclerk@cityofdanville.org by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Due to the rezoning request not being recommended for approval by a majority of Danville Area Planning and Zoning Commission members earlier this month, the rezoning needs a two-thirds vote of the Danville City Council, or 10 of 14 aldermen, to be approved.
Some commissioners were worried about the future uses of the site with the zoning change, and the increased traffic at that location.
One of the zoning commissioners who voted against it was Ted Vacketta. He recused himself from the casino zoning petition vote last year on a property closer to the interstate, owned by Riverbend Development, Lou Mervis heirs, and with a different development team, due to Vacketta’s employer, Mervis Industries’ financial interest in the project.
This rezoning is for 204 Eastgate Drive from I2 general industrial zoning to B3 general business zoning for Danville Development LLC’s proposed temporary casino.
In other business, the city council will consider approving a contract and professional services agreement for construction engineering for the northwest sanitary sewer service area reconstruction, and budget amendment to the storm and sanitary sewer fund.
City Engineer Sam Cole said the Denmark Road project, with the sewer project a precursor to this project, could be bid in January.
Also Tuesday, the council will consider: appointing Doug Knapp to the Danville Public Building Commission; approving contracts for fleet liability insurance and ADA paratransit service; authorizing disposal of an automated garbage truck.
Also, authorizing application for funding to demolish abandoned properties; a contract for fire services at the Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System; approving a memorandum of understanding with ONI Risk Partners; and authorizing a budget amendment and amending the plan for Community Development Block Grant funds.
