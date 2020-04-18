DANVILLE — The Danville City Council will meet next week for the second time via teleconference due to COVID-19.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Public input and live meeting audio streaming for the April 21 meeting will be provided on the city’s website at www.cityofdanville.org. Anyone can listen to the meeting via YouTube live audio streaming services. Public comments can be submitted via email to cityclerk@cityofdanville.org by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 21. The public comments will be read during audience comments per city council rules and time limits.
The audio recording will be posted on the city’s website following the meeting.
Items on the agenda include a semi-final subdivision plat for the Carle at the Riverfront project. The recommended plat approval by the Danville Area Planning and Zoning Commission had the condition that an agreement be included with the final plat for the Vermilion County Museum to have access to the west side of its building for maintenance purposes.
Construction still is expected to start this year. Carle hopes to open the medical campus in 2021.
Carle plans to consolidate its North Vermilion and Fairchild streets facilities and ambulance service on Franklin Street for the medical campus. The campus will be on property generally bounded by North Street to the south, Gilbert Street to the east and Madison Street to the north.
The city council also will consider a request from Jake Freeman, who owns Security Properties LLC and Freeman Exteriors, to rezone 200 W. Williams St. (the former Women’s Care Clinic) from R3 residential, medium density, zoning to B3 general business zoning to allow for professional office space and a showroom.
City officials say the parking variance for Dollar General passed only needing zoning commission approval; and rezoning for the Carle project will be considered by the city council with a final plat.
The council also will hear an update to the Declaration of Local State of Emergency COVID-19.
In other business, the council will consider approving:
• Purchasing two undeveloped lots on Fairway Drive in Denvale West for $28,000. The city is paying for the lots from the sewer fund. An independent appraiser estimated the fair market value of the lots at $21,000. Seller, Mahmud A. and Hend A. Abbed, “was not agreeable to the appraised value but has negotiated a sale price of $28,000 in good faith with the city,” the ordinance reads.
According to City Engineer Sam Cole, the purpose of the purchase is to facilitate rehabilitation of a sanitary sewer pump station that is located behind and partly on the two lots.
• Appropriating $2.15 million of motor fuel tax funds related to 2020 maintenance activities such as asphalt patching, concrete patching, crack sealing, sealcoating (oil and chip), asphalt milling/overlay and pavement striping. Much of this work will be bid/contracted but a significant amount will allow for the purchase of materials used by the city’s Streets Division in making repairs, according to Cole.
• A $56,182 contract with A&A Concrete for 2020 miscellaneous concrete work. The work is primarily related to reconstructing ADA ramps in areas where the city plans to asphalt overlay streets this year. The ramp locations: along Townsend between Gilbert and Grant streets and across Quincy and College at South Street.
Pending council approval, Cole said they intend to overlay Townsend, Quincy and College this year. There may be others, but they are still finalizing the program depending on how bids come back for other work.
The remainder of the program is not finalized yet. After council approval of the MFT resolution, city officials intend to bid out crack sealing and concrete patching projects in the coming weeks, so those programs are nearly finalized, says Cole.
• Amending two contracts with Hanson Engineering for the Northwest Sanitary Sewer Service Area and Denmark Road Improvement Project.
Cole says there is no change in project scope or price with the amendment. The amendment’s purpose is to add language to the existing engineering agreements that is required to make the engineering work eligible for reimbursement with an Illinois Environmental Protection Agency loan.
• Appointments to the David S. Palmer Arena Board, for four to five open positions, and Danville Public Building Commission Board, one open position. Names are to be provided prior to the meeting once finalized, according to Mayor Rickey Williams Jr.
• A $212,311 contract with McDowell Builders Inc. for construction of a concession/restroom building for the Ellsworth Park redevelopment project. The city received an Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grant for part of the project.
• Authorizing the filing of annual Federal Transit Association (FTA) certification and assurances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.