DANVILLE — As Carle gets ready to complete demolition work this month on its medical campus project off Logan Avenue, the Danville City Council Tuesday night will consider appropriating $400,000 in motor fuel tax funds for road improvements in the new planned medical campus area that are not being completed by Carle.
The council meets via teleconference at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6. The link can be found on the city’s website at www.cityofdanville.org. Public comments can be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Oct. 6.
The preliminary engineering services agreement is with Hutchison Engineering for the proposed roadway improvements on sections of Madison, Logan, North, Robinson and Lafayette streets. The work involves surveying, design, environmental reviews and studies, right-of-way plats and acquisition, plans, specifications and other activities.
The resolution reads “The city of Danville has identified that most of the remaining public streets in the area are of an age and condition that warrant significant improvement or rehabilitation,” and “coordination with multiple developments in and around the area presents an opportune time to successfully plan for and design vehicle and pedestrian improvements.”
It also states “it is beneficial to take a neighborhood planning and design approach for the necessary improvements in the area.”
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said Carle “had to redesign their facility due to COVID.” The new redesign takes into account social distancing in lobby areas and other changes.
Williams said Carle now plans a spring 2021 construction start, around April or May, and spring/early summer 2022 opening of Carle at the Riverfront.
Also Tuesday, the council will consider submitting a grant application seeking up to $2 million through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program for pedestrian accommodations along North Bowman Avenue and East Voorhees Street.
“The intent is to create one continuous sidewalk from roughly in front of the new Dollar General and to go east to Michigan Avenue,” according to Natasha Elliott, Planner 1 with the city.
A city funding match for the project is estimated at $400,000.
Elliott says this area was chosen for sidewalk improvements because: in the call for proposals, active transportation options carried a great deal of weight this year. Since the announcement was made in late August/September and the application is due Nov. 2, city officials needed to quickly choose an area. To choose it: the location of 52 high-volume employers were plotted; the city was then divided into four quadrants using high traffic roads as the axis. Gilbert/Vermilion was the vertical axis and Main Street was the horizontal axis; using the most recent Census data, they placed an overlay showing the areas with the highest percent of people without a vehicle; and finally, five-minute pedestrian and cyclist sheds were added to a map to give an idea of the reasonable length the average person would choose to commute via walking or biking.
Of the four quadrants – the northeast side had more than 60 percent of businesses, and the area along Voorhees Street had the highest number of households without vehicles.
A map can be found on the city’s website for the Voorhees Corridor Transportation Enhancement suggestions, where comments also can be submitted.
In other business, the council will consider:
- Purchasing a 2021 sewer lift station service truck for $74,899 from Altec Industries Inc. Funding comes from the sanitary sewer fund. This replaces a 2008 Ford F450 4x4 which will remain in the fleet to be used in other, less critical capacities.
- Vacating a sanitary sewer easement on Aqua Illinois property off Logan Avenue and Fairchild Street.
- Approving agreement for renewal of code enforcement software.
- Authorizing backup system upgrade for information technology division and purchase of COVID-19 related IT expenses.
- Approving a request for assistance from Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and USEPA in relation to community wide environmental work and brownfield sites.
- Approving a contract for fire service to the Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System; and increasing overtime for the fire division budget by $270,000 from general fund reserves due to COVID cases, injuries and new hire training.
- Purchasing two police vehicles and disposing of two police vehicles via trade-in.
- Amending city code regarding hotel/motel occupancy to have the city receive taxes when people book hotel rooms in the city via third party sites.
- Reviewing the first draft of the city’s 2021-2022 budget and 2020 tax levy.
- Amending the city’s wage administration chart.
