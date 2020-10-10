DANVILLE — About this time last year, city officials were talking about expected revenue from the casino.
The projected $2 million in casino tax, local share revenue has been removed in the city’s new proposed 2021-2022 budget, with other state revenues the city receives also expected to be down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Revenues are projected to see a 7.87 percent decrease.
However, home rule sales tax revenue is expected to increase, from $8.1 million this fiscal year to $8.6 million next fiscal year, with another year of proposed tax distribution changes; in addition to cannabis retailers’ occupation tax revenue projections increasing from $300,000 this fiscal year to $432,000 next fiscal year.
The Danville City Council heard a presentation Tuesday night on the first draft of the city’s proposed 2021-2022 budget and 2020 tax levy. Discussions will continue at next week’s public works committee meeting. City council action on both is expected Dec. 1.
City Comptroller Ashlyn Massey said she was presenting a “worst case scenario budget,” with the city’s general fund showing a $321,492 deficit.
“They’re not great,” she said of state revenue projections, such as state sales tax and corporate replacement tax revenues.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said if the city and state see a better recovery from COVID-19 than expected, those increased revenues could erase the deficit.
Williams also told aldermen that at the start of budget discussions internally with city staff, the budget showed a $2 million deficit. Cuts were made to have it closer to being balanced.
“We never want to have a deficit budget,” he said, adding that the city also has had reserves to get through leaner times if needed. “We’re not quite where we want to be on our budget.”
Massey said the city also could see a reduction in revenues still this winter and spring 2021 due to the pandemic.
The city’s proposed budget totals $56.9 million, up from $53.2 million for 2020-2021. The city’s general fund expenditures are down from $27.15 million this fiscal year to a proposed $25.15 million next fiscal year. Other funds are up from $35 million to $39 million in expenditures. Revenues are at $34 million, with $21 million required from the general fund and $1.2 million from reserves.
In other reports, health insurance is projected to decrease by 7.5 percent, saving about $300,000; and city officials talked about early retirement incentive payments still being paid from past employee retirements.
The city’s property tax rate is expected to stay about the same, going to a projected $2.2890 from $2.2883 per $100 of equalized assessed valuation. City officials project a 1.02 percent increase in the equalized assessed valuation of $301 million. The total levy of $6.8 million is a 1.05 percent increase. The library’s levy is projected to increase .07 percent to $1.965 million.
Wiliiams said library officials had asked for a higher levy due to the minimum wage increase, and then came back with “a reasonable levy.”
Williams also said about the city’s tax levy, he didn’t want to see property taxes raised at this time.
Ward 5 Alderman Mike Puhr said he was “very happy” with the proposals, and said about the library, “it’s a bargain for our residents.”
For pensions, the levy shows about $4.5 million going to the fire pension and $3.9 million to the police pension. These are statutory minimum funding amounts. There would be more than $1 million in abatement from the public safety pension fee for each.
In other business Tuesday, the council approved:
- Purchasing a 2021 sewer lift station service truck for $74,899 from Altec Industries Inc.; and vacating a sanitary sewer easement on Aqua Illinois property off Logan Avenue and Fairchild Street.
- An agreement for renewal of code enforcement software.
- A request for assistance from Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and USEPA in relation to community wide environmental work and brownfield sites.
- A contract for fire service for the Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System.
- Purchasing two police vehicles and disposing of two police vehicles via trade-in.
- Amending city code regarding hotel/motel occupancy to have the city receive taxes when people book hotel rooms in the city via third party sites.
- Amending the city’s wage administration chart to rename the Mass Transit Maintenance Superintendent position to Mass Transit Maintenance and Facilities Supervisor with a starting salary of $50,000 and max of $70,060; create a new union position of Lead Mechanic in mass transit with first year hourly pay rate of $25.07, $28.02 in the second year and $29.49 in the third year; and increase the minimum base pay rate to $10 for seasonal and part-time employees due to the minimum wage increase.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.