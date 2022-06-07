DANVILLE — Despite some concerns by adjacent property owners, the Danville City Council Tuesday night approved an agreement for a new public recreational trail network.
The council voted 10-3, with aldermen Rick Strebing, Mike Puhr and Tricia Teague voting against it and alderwoman Heidi Wilson absent, to approve the agreement with the Vermilion County Trail Alliance.
The hiking and biking trails will be on the city’s west Harrison Park property and additional land south of Chateau Estates.
A few owners of property near Harrison Park and Woodbury Hill, including Broc Atwood, had questions about heavy usage and traffic, possible increased trespassers onto their property, increased trash, jurisdiction about if an accident were to happen and why adjacent property owners weren't notified of these plans.
City Engineer Sam Cole said there is no rezoning with this, only plans for city property. The other property owners' land is outside the city.
Aldermen heard a presentation in May from Drew Landis, with the new non-profit Vermilion County Trail Alliance, which wants to expand recreational opportunity in the community as it relates to trails for hiking, biking and walking.
The partnership with the city deals with the west side of Harrison Park and a lakeside trail. The trail would be about a 12-mile multi-use pedestrian trail system on the west side of Harrison Park and undeveloped city lands to the north. The system will feature a contrast to other local trails. The group plans to restore some of the historical infrastructure there. In the late 1930s there were trails, cobblestone bridges, a pavilion and picnic areas put in.
Landis said they’d like to have community events there, such as a competitive hike/run 5K course, and a cycling course for high school students.
Phase 1 would be seven and a half miles of single-track/hiking that could be completed this summer. They’ve mapped and flagged a lot of it already. No city expenditure is necessary.
An International Mountain Bicycling Association trail accelerator grant would be sought, with award in September, for professional design services. The group also would approach other donors and seek other grants, such as through Vermilion Healthcare Foundation and Ameren.
Further restorations would be through the next several years.
Additional development opportunities could be an Adventure Park, with zip lines, natural playground and disc golf; and camping facilities utilizing the old Girl Scout camp infrastructure.
A boundary survey is planned to be completed on the land.
The trail group said on a nice weekend, the Kickapoo biking trails can see around 500 vehicles. The city trail also would allow pedal-assisted bikes.
The group also said there will be trespassing signs regarding the nearby private property, and users will police that too.
A friend of the group, Nate Byram, said with trails in cities, they normally increase property values and they improve quality of life. People can become more active, in walking, running and biking, he said.
Strebing said he didn't like it that the group didn't talk to neighbors.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said the council could postpone a vote, but he asked would it change anything?
The trail would be available year-round, he added, and the trail group is to have $2 million minimum accident insurance, with the city listed as secondary insurance.
Also Tuesday night, the council heard from firefighters' union Local 429 Vice President Lester Potts Jr. about fire department overtime and staffing.
For May, the city saw $60,000 in firefighter overtime.
If Williams didn't deny a request they submitted more than a month ago to move two probationary firefighters from 40 hours a week to work on shift, it could save around $20,000 a month, Potts said.
The memorandum of understanding would be no different than what they just finished under the last three years with the SAFER grant, he added.
The fire department is to have 44 personnel. It now has 35. They had three retirements in May, three injured, two at academy and two back from academy who aren't on shifts yet. They are short one personnel right now, Potts said.
Williams said the city is in litigation with the union over the minimum manning issue "which causes the need for unnecessary overtime all of the time."
Williams said the city pays $500,000 a year in overtime to call back firefighters to meet the minimum manning requirement " for people to sit around 80 percent of the time."
"A lot of it is due to having folks retire," he said, adding that one was unexpected.
He said they've hired as many as they can right now, and get them into training as soon as possible.
He doesn't intend to staff any more until the arbitration matter is over. He said it's cheaper to pay overtime. It can cost about $120,000 a year for a full-time firefighter with family insurance or $67,000 a year in overtime.
The council also heard from resident Jerry Hawker about "hoodlums" camping out on a Harmon Street property and an arrest finally being made after about two years. Hawker also believes the time has passed on saving Bresee Tower.
Notices of no trespass are on the doors of city hall prohibiting Bresee owner Chris Collins from entering due to his "disruptive and highly aggressive conduct" at a previous city council meeting.
In other business Williams and the council declared the office of city treasurer vacant. City Treasurer Stephanie Wilson has resigned her position due to personal/health reasons. In a letter to the council, Wilson said it is with sadness that she must resign. Her resignation was effective June 1.
"I love this city and I loved serving it. I enjoyed working with you all and I wish you the best in the city's endeavors," she stated.
Williams hopes to nominate someone, possibly a former city employee, to serve in the interim and run in next year's city election.
The council also approved using a temp agency to catch up on reports in the treasurer's office. The cost would be $8,640 for a professional intern at $18 an hour for 12 weeks. Funding comes from the city's general fund reserves.
Also Tuesday, the council approved:
- A settlement agreement with a former city employee whose position was eliminated through reorganization. Williams wouldn't say the name of the former employee, a settlement amount or other details, saying those are the terms of the agreement.
- An agreement to add 457(5) Roth provision to the security benefit deferred compensation plan for city employees. City Comptroller Ashlyn Massey said five city employees asked about it. Additional cost could be up to $12,584, which the city had already budgeted for the tax.
- Amending the Information Technology division budget.
- An agreement with Managed Care Advisory Group for assistance and submission of claims under class action suits, such as with Blue Cross Blue Shield.
- Paying Ameren Illinois $85,192 for utility relocations on Robinson and Lafayette streets.
- Enacting and adopting supplement S-58 to the city code of ordinances.
