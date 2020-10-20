DANVILLE — Aldermen approved a new neighborhood business in the city on East Williams Street, but prohibited it from selling alcohol.
The Danville City Council Tuesday night, via teleconference, approved a special-use permit and rezoning request for 701 and 703 E. Williams St., a vacant building at the northeast intersection of Anderson and East Williams streets, from I1 light industrial to B1 neighborhood business zoning for a neighborhood convenience store.
Aldermen added a condition of the special-use permit to prohibit the sale of alcoholic beverages and packaged liquor.
Ward 1 Alderwoman Brenda Brown said she has a problem with the sale of liquor there, with children passing the site going to school, potential violence and crowds, and she said "this is a residential neighborhood."
Danville Grants and Planning Manager Logan Cronk said the business owners said not selling liquor was not a deal breaker.
"I had the same concern you do," Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said to Brown about liquor sale concerns.
Williams also said the city has three gaming licenses available, but this store can't have video gaming machines in a residential neighborhood.
Ward 1 Alderman Robert Williams wanted to prohibit the sale of tobacco at the store, but aldermen didn't approve that amendment.
In other business Tuesday, the council approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Danville Sanitary District for providing transfer of the district’s assets to the city. The city will be taking over the lines the sanitary district owned in the city limits.
Ward 5 Alderman Mike Puhr said this is "more palpable" in taking them over due to the city receiving fees already for them — about $400,000 annually.
In other city information, some business owners will be meeting with city officials next week regarding upcoming sewer projects, and upgrades to various places and ways to pay for them.
Mayor Williams reported that Danville Development LCC hasn't sent its casino license application to the city yet for review prior to submitting it to the Illinois Gaming Board.
"We do not have the application in hand yet," he said. They are finishing a traffic count study regarding the addition of an intersection near the Eastgate Drive property.
He said they will be able to tell the IGB how traffic could be impacted.
"We want to make sure we have that final component before we submit...," Mayor Williams said about having an application in by the end of the month at the latest.
The IGB will conduct a special meeting at 10 a.m. Oct. 29. Its regular Nov. 5 meeting has been rescheduled to Nov. 17.
Mayor Williams too reported the city received the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency loan award letter Tuesday for the northwest pump station, sewer and roadway project. The loan approval is almost $7.1 million, with the IEPA to forgive $2.1 million.
The sewer portion will cost $5 million instead of more than a projected $7 million, Williams said.
"That was definitely good news for us," Mayor Williams said.
Also with the increased COVID-19 cases, Mayor Williams asked for prayers for Pastor Thomas Miller, who also is a Danville District 118 school board member, who is hospitalized and fighting COVID-19, and prayers for the other families who have lost a loved one and have been affected by the disease.
Also Tuesday, the council approved:
- Purchasing and installing a reconditioned transit engine for $56,366 from Cummins Crosspoint of Normal, Ill., for a Danville Mass Transit bus.
- A $50,000 downtown Tax Increment Financing District Redevelopment Incentive Program grant application for 119-123 N. Vermilion St.
- Extending the city’s franchise agreement with Comcast due to further negotiations.
- A $24,812 contract with Springfield Electric for outdoor lighting equipment for the Ellsworth Park redevelopment project.
- Purchasing property from the Vermilion County Trustee.
- Purchasing a 2019 dump truck for $113,282 from Rahn Equipment.
- Amending terms of electric franchise agreement with Ameren Illinois and authorizing agreement for provision of electricity for city-owned buildings, facilities and streetlights.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.