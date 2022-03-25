The Hoopeston City Council approved the new Hoopeston Police Commission at their special meeting this week.
Bill Goodwine, Alex Houmes and Mark Wagoner were submitted and approved by the council.
The voting was 6-1 for Goodwine and Houmes and 7-0 for Wagoner with Alderman Carl Ankenbrand absent. Alderman Joe Garrett voted no for Goodwine and Houmes.
In other council business, the council unanimously approved the cleanup estimate of less than $10,000 for a house that burned and later was demolished at 704 E. Elm St. The estimate will clean up the site once the asbestos report was received and dealt with.
Alderwoman Kellie Ferrell said the taxes on Kelly's Pub were purchased. The purchaser, however, failed to properly fill out the necessary paperwork for the building.
The Vermilion County tax trustees, next in line for the building, suggested the city take possession of the building, do an emergency order and demolish it along with 217, 221 and 223 E. Main Street.
The council had approved paying Mihalios $11,000 for the buildings at the March 15th council meeting.
