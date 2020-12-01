DANVILLE — A public hearing on the city’s 2021-2022 budget that would go into effect in May 2021 is on the agenda for tonight’s Danville City Council meeting.
Several aldermen last month said they were pleased with the proposed budget, considering uncertainties the city has had to deal with this year with the coronavirus.
“It’s a good, tight budget altogether,” said Ward 7 Alderman Bob Iverson.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said they continue to be conservative in revenue projections.
The city’s proposed budget totals $55.3 million, up from $53.2 million for 2020-2021. The city’s general fund expenditures are down from $27.1 million this fiscal year to a proposed $26.2 million next fiscal year. Other funds are up from $35 million to $37 million in expenditures. Revenues are at $32 million, with $22 million required from the general fund.
The city expects more than $5 million in general fund reserves at the end of this fiscal year.
City Comptroller Ashlyn Massey said they still might have to make additional pension fund payments and have other budget amendments as needed next fiscal year.
Massey highlighted some other parts of the budget, including Harrison Park Golf Course, which had a $50,000 deficit in the first draft of the budget. It’s now a $25,000 deficit. She said the hotel/motel tax revenue has been hit hard with COVID-19 and they made tighter golf course budget cuts.
“That’s about as lean as it can possibly be,” Massey said.
The budget also now reflects about $1.65 million in revenue from the sanitary/storm water sewer fee increase for residents and businesses that would go into effect Oct. 2021; increased amount of $110,000 for mowing vacant lots; and internet/telephone costs increased for the community video cameras.
Massey also reported that cannabis tax revenue has been higher than projected. During the last three months, revenue has been at $50,000 a month. Original projections had been $30,000 a month.
She said the revenue from the 3 percent tax on cannabis purchases goes to the public safety pensions.
Ward 7 Alderman Steve Foster said at the November budget study session about the city’s overall budget, “I marvel at the fact that you got a decent budget without a really heavy tax levy increase. So, I’m pleased with that.”
Foster said he’s also glad that the city didn’t spend money from the expected casino on something that’s critical.
“I think that’s good budgeting,” Foster said.
Final council budget action is expected on Dec. 15.
The council also will act on the city’s new tax levy and Downtown Danville Inc.’s budget tonight.
The city’s property tax rate is expected to stay about the same, $2.2642 from $2.26411 per $100 of equalized assessed valuation. City officials project a 1.02 percent increase in the equalized assessed valuation of last year’s $301 million to this year’s $304 million. The total levy of $6.89 million is a 1.02 percent increase.
In other business tonight, the council will consider: budget amendments for Harrison Park, intergovernmental agreements with the school district and approving a settlement agreement.
The council will meet via YouTube live streaming services at 6 p.m. today. The link can be found on the city’s website at www.cityofdanville.org. Public comments can be submitted by 4:30 p.m. today via email to cityclerk@cityofdanville.org.
