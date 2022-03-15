DANVILLE — North Ridge Middle School Principal Eliza Brooks talked before the Danville City Council Tuesday night asking for help for her students.
Brooks said The Three Kings of Peace offer mentoring and support for struggling students, and the students need an additional place they can go. The Three Kings of Peace are requesting funding from the city for a mentoring center at Garfield Park.
She said behaviors of some students have been "kind of awry." Some students are part of "mini gangs."
She said she's had to expel 13 students at one time. Police have had to address fighting and issues at North Ridge this school year. The students are put out of school and out on the streets, Brooks said. They are not going to some of the alternative suggestions.
"We have to start changing lives. We have to do something. As educators we're fighting a battle," she said.
She asked that the city council support The Three Kings' proposed mentoring center.
The council also heard from a Kingdom Street resident who parks on the side of her lot instead of on the street. She said she does so because she leaves when it's dark in the morning and people approach her about wanting a ride or wanting to sell items for drugs. She said she's not bothered when parking on the side of her lot. However, she was told by a city inspector she can't park there. City officials said they will look into the issue.
The Danville City Council also gave final approval Tuesday night on a $1.25 million contract with Cross Construction for the realignment of the Jackson and Voorhees streets intersection. It will be a traditional intersection, not a roundabout.
The city received a Rebuild Illinois Fast Track grant to fund the project.
Alderman Rick Strebing also brought up several issues for the city to look into. The first is traffic not being able to see from Madison Street turning south on Gilbert Street at the new traffic-signal intersection created for the Carle project. "You can't see," Strebing said about seeing around the Trillium sign. He said people are pulling out and someone's going to get hit. Alderwoman Tricia Teague agreed that "it's a very dangerous intersection."
Strebing also brought up the big bump back on the railroad tracks on Main Street heading east; and Memorial Bridge, heading south on both sides, being up about 4 to 6 inches. City Engineer Sam Cole said the city has had plows ruined there too and they've alerted the state.
In other business, the council approved:
- Professional service agreements with Farnsworth Group for bridge projects and amending the infrastructure development fund.
- Appointing Kim Runyan Hoffman to the David S. Palmer Arena Board. Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said she has human resources and finance experience, needed on the board.
- Purchasing a small vacant lot for $4,500 at West Seminary and Chandler streets from Terry Moreman for community improvement near the new Carle site.
- A Midtown Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Incentive Program grant application for 711 N. Gilbert St. The building, across from Domino’s, had housed an insurance business. Investment by Josh and Brooke Hughes of Oakwood is estimated at $100,000 with $25,000 to be awarded by the city after the project is completed. The business is Grateful Head Salon doing business as Grateful Head Studio. The building will be made ADA-compliant and into a modern salon/studio offering cosmetology, esthetician and microblading services and retail supplies. Remodel will include updating electrical, plumbing, flooring, drywall, and exterior including signage.
- $26,823 in emergency repairs by Champaign Signal and Lighting Co. to a traffic signal cabinet at Winter Avenue and Vermilion Street. There was an accident, and the state will reimburse.
- Appropriating $450,000 in motor fuel tax funds, of the estimated $1.55 million project, and an engineering agreement for Williams Street improvement from Bowman Avenue to State Street.
- Appropriating $2.9 million in MFT funds for 2022 streets maintenance; and $1.1 million in MFT funds for reconstruction of Lafayette, Robinson and North streets near the Carle project.
- A $27,200 contract with Lipa of Indiana (Country Carpentry) for Community Development Block Grant housing rehabilitation project at 1502 E. Main St.
- A $58,064 contract with Owens Excavating and Trucking for roof/wall restoration at 616 N. Hazel St., due to connection wall damage after demolition of a structure owned by the city.
- A $283,288 contract with Cross Construction Inc. for Section Street overlay from Fairchild to Williams streets; and a $737,054 contract with Stark Excavating for reconstruction of Madison Street from Chandler to Robinson streets.
- A $111,800 contract with Stark Excavating for construction of the Countryway Street drainage improvements of the Townway Area Drainage Basin.
- Authorizing the filing of applications with the Federal Transporation Administration for annual federal transportation assistance.
- Granting easement to Ameren Illinois to install a gas main and gas regulator station south of the Boys & Girls Club at Garfield Park near the railroad tracks.
- Purchasing four Spartan zero-turn mowers for $34,327 from Rahn Equipment of Danville, with some trade-ins of four old walk behind mowers and one old zero turn mower; and authorizing a $35,000 budget amendment.
- Transferring about $18,000 from a previous funding source for the Illinois Housing Development Authority's Strong Communities Program. The money is for demolitions.
