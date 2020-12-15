DANVILLE — The Danville City Council heard praise and criticism from several residents who support or condemn the city allowing restaurants and bars to stay open and have indoor dining despite state covid mitigations.
A discussion on the mitigations Tuesday night had Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. raise his voice in talking with Ward 1 Alderwoman Brenda Brown on how they've lost relatives and friends to COVID-19, asking how families can survive being unemployed, and residents not having enough government assistance.
Brown said she believes what the governor put in place was for the safety of the people, and until it hits home some people won't see the importance of what the governor is trying to do to protect the public.
Some residents, in submitted audience comments, thanked the city for respecting business owner's rights to stay open with safety protocols in place, and people's rights to patronize businesses or not in person.
Ward 2 Alderman Dan Duncheon thanked Williams for this discussion that the city should be having.
Duncheon supports having a citywide mask mandate, and closing businesses or taking away liquor or other licenses from businesses not following the covid mitigations. He and some other aldermen said the city should lead by example.
Williams said he took an oath to follow the law, not recommendations, and again brought up possible lawsuits.
Ward 4 Alderwoman Sharon McMahon said she eats out several times a week, wearing her mask except when eating. She said some restaurants have taken out seating, put in plexiglass and taken other steps to protect customers.
"Everybody's just trying to make it," she said.
Ward 2 Alderman Rick Strebing also said people need to please keep their distance inside places.
"You still have people piling on top of each other," he said about people not social distancing.
Local attorney Bethany Hager thanked city officials for their support of small business owners, with the businesses providing needed employment for families; and other residents also said they object to a local petition to close restaurants and bars to indoor dining.
In other business the council approved: the city’s annual budget for fiscal year 2021-2022; an ordinance amending the city’s wage administration chart; the purchase of 916-918 N. Vermilion St., near the Vermilion and Fairchild intersection for potential development; accepting a quote for pump station monitoring equipment and installation; awarding a $129,623 contract with Stealth Mode Construction Management of Mahomet and approving use of Community Development Block Grant funds for rehabilitation of Laura Lee Fellowship House at 212 W. Williams St.; and approving a contract for purchase and installation of a reconditioned transit engine for Danville Mass Transit.
The city’s proposed budget totals $55.3 million, up from $53.2 million, for 2020-2021.
Ward 7 Alderman Steve Foster said he believes this has been the "least debated" budget in his years on the council.
Aldermen also commented on only one bid being received for the Laura Lee project, saying the project needs to be more widely advertised, such as in the newspaper, instead of just on the city's website.
Ward 4 Alderman Mike O'Kane said he talked to a local contractor who wasn't aware of the project.
Williams also reported he had another meeting Tuesday and one set for Friday concerning more potential development for Vermilion and Fairchild streets.
City Engineer Sam Cole also commented Tuesday night that the northwest sanitary sewer work in the Denmark Road area has started. There's now a 3 1/2 minute delay with a traffic signal and reduced lane for the project on Denmark Road.
Williams also reported with Corp. Counsel Chuck Mockbee leaving, former Corp. Counsel Dave Wesner will be helping the city in the interim until a new hire, for $190 an hour. Williams said the city doesn't want to get further behind in code enforcement.
