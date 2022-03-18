Roger Dittrich asked the Hoopeston City Council for help in opening a NAPA Auto Parts store on Illinois 1, just south of Heritage Health, at Tuesday’s council meeting.
“I’d like to break ground when the weather breaks,” Dittrich said.
Dittrich has plans to build a 6,000-square-foot building across the street from Anthem Chevrolet on Illinois 1.
“I’m here to ask, what is the city willing to do for me to spend $400,000,” he said. “I’m a good neighbor, brought a lot of taxes into the community. The revenue at the store is good, but when we get on Route 1, I think it will increase by a minimum of 30 percent.”
Mayor Jeff Wise said he and HRVF president Dave McFadden are working on the project to get the legalities set to move ahead with the project.
In other business, the fireworks for Hoopeston may not happen this year. What previously cost $25,000 could cost upwards of $40,000 for this year, according to Wise.
“If the city wants fireworks this year, we’re definitely going to have to work for it,” Wise said.
Alderwoman Lourdine Florek reported that Chaz Landers was the newest water department member who will start working full-time.
The city is working with the Vermilion County Department of Animal Control to allow them to work within the City of Hoopeston. The modified contract would spell out what each would be responsible for in the process and at a later date would be approved.
Wise also brought up the need to clean up the 704 E. Elm St. address that caught fire last November. There is no contact with anyone who owns the property, he said. The cost to clean up the property is about $10,000, and he asked the council to approve demolishing the property and putting a lien on it to recoup the cost.
