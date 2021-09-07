DANVILLE — The Danville City Council Tuesday night approved two Tax Increment Financing District agreements to fill empty buildings in the Voorhees Street corridor.
However, a building will become empty with the move – the current Goodwill location at Gilbert and Fairchild streets.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. confirmed the Goodwill thrift store will move from its Gilbert Street building to Bowman Avenue under one of the agreements.
The two Eastern Voorhees Tax Increment Financing District Redevelopment Incentive Program grant applications approved are for: a $50,000 grant, which is the maximum allowed, after completion of the project, for Phil Alt/Cissna 0121 LLC of Indianapolis for the former Eagle’s grocery store site at 1507 N. Bowman Ave.
Half the site is being planned to be used by Goodwill and the other half marketed as a rehabilitated space, according to Danville Grants and Planning Manager Logan Cronk.
The second TIF grant application approved also is for $50,000. The grant is for Mel Yarmat doing business as Cambium Growth Fund III LLC of Crest Hill, Ill., for 1001 E. Voorhees St. Head Start will be moving into the former Social Security building at that location.
Ward 4 Alderman Mike O'Kane disagrees with the agreements not being covered under the prevailing wage act in requiring contractors and subcontractors to pay workers employed on public works projects, no less than the general prevailing rate of wages.
"I look at this $50,000 as city tax money," O'Kane said, who voted against the agreements.
Cronk said state regulations consider this a private fund, not public.
O'Kane said the city is losing control over the funding.
Williams, however, said the funding is going toward getting the properties used and thriving again, "in an area where we've had a lot of empty buildings for a long time."
Williams said it's not ideal to create a new empty building, but he hopes it won't stay unoccupied for long. There already has been interest in the current Goodwill site, he said.
