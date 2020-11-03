DANVILLE — By a 10-4 vote, the Danville City Council Tuesday night approved sanitary and storm water sewer fee changes to start in October 2021, with November 2021 bills, instead of April 2021.
Some aldermen said they were more comfortable in waiting a year for any sewer fee increase for residents and businesses due to the covid pandemic and covid mitigations.
Those voting against the increase were: Ward 2 Aldermen Rick Strebing and Dan Duncheon, Ward 4 Alderwoman Sharon McMahon and Ward 6 Alderman Aaron Troglia.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. asked the council, when will they have courageous aldermen to do this, when it's not been prioritized in the past? With the vote by the aldermen, people and business will have hope now that sewer problems will be addressed.
Ward 3 Alderwoman Sherry Pickering, who personally has had sewer problems at her home, said she knows the public understands the need, and this will allow the city to have some recovery from covid and move forward.
The council met via teleconference and heard several public comments against the increase.
Schlarman Academy Principal Mark Janesky said the 200 percent increase is "drastic" and if all utilities raised their fees that much, "we'd all be out of business. It's going to kill businesses." He begged aldermen to think about it prior to their vote.
Mayor Williams said "I hate to ask for more, but unfortunately we are left with no recourse." He said the city sees flooded neighborhoods, sewer backups in homes and businesses when it rains and other issues, such as business capacity issues and businesses that can't add bathrooms.
"I understand this is a terrible burden for people. This would put us on a sustainable path to repair our storm and sanitary sewer," Williams added.
Other comments included from residents who said a big increases now is bad for the economy; people are struggling more than normal this year with the coronavirus pandemic and why can't there be smaller increases over several years; and people's wages are not going up but bills are. Also, Danville Metal Stamping's Gardiner Peck said the increased fee is "unreasonable" and will hamper the business' ability to compete and grow.
Danville Metal Stamping and other larger businesses, such as REG, Bunge, Quaker Oats and also the Public Safety Building will be paying a lot more, such as some seeing a $300,000 increase or more a year. This includes the prison, which will have to pay about $444,000 more.
Residents will see the city fee on their sewer bills increase to $29.75 a month. This is an increase from an average of about $16 a month.
Business and muti-unit fees aren't going up as much as was originally proposed.
For commercial, institutional/governmental and industrial fees: $42.50 rather than $59.50. The multi-unit rate: $17 instead of a once proposed $17.85 per unit per month.
The annual increase for the fee also is now $1 per month each year for single-family residential, instead of 5 percent. All increases for other users will be pro-rated respectively as laid out in the ordinance. All user charges shall be subject to automatic annual increases for a four-year period. The Single Family Residential Minimum Monthly Base User Charge shall be subject to an automatic $1 per month annual increase beginning on April 1, 2022.
The council also heard a presentation of police and fire tax levy valuations and recommendations by Lauterbach & Amen, LLP; approved health insurance agreements and another year of spousal incentives; approved a memorandum of understanding with the Housing Authority of the City of Danville; and continued discussion on the city's proposed 2020 tax levy and 2021-2022 budget.
