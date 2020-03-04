DANVILLE – Danville’s new fire chief is Don McMasters with unanimous city council concurrence Tuesday night.
McMasters was sworn in by Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. in a city council chambers filled with firefighters and their families, friends and other supporters.
McMasters, 47, of Westville, has been interim fire chief for about nine months.
Williams said the interim period was longer than he expected, but said he appreciated how McMasters has handled his “quite taxing” duties of having a regular firefighter shift and completing chief duties.
McMasters told the Danville City Council he appreciates them “taking a chance on me, if you will.” He thanked the firefighters for their support, too.
He said he hopes to bring the fire department “up to a much higher level until we can’t go any higher.” The fire department has 44 firefighters, and Williams said they will have to hire one more to replace McMasters.
It’s been about 16 years since the city has had a fire chief after the position was eliminated with the creation of a public safety director.
McMasters was assistant fire chief when appointed interim fire chief last year. He's been with the Danville Fire Department for 24 years.
Also Tuesday night, the firefighters union presented Alderwomen Sherry Pickering and Brenda Brown with firefighter helmets for completing a Fire Ops 101 program at the University of Illinois Fire Service Institute where they trained like firefighters.
Williams also told aldermen city officials are expecting about $4.2 million in reserve funds with regular expected expenses in March and April, at the end of the city’s fiscal year which ends April 30.
The city council also went into closed session to discuss pending litigation and purchase of real property.
In other business, city council members approved:
• Amending city code pertaining to video gaming licensing to have a city license wait list.
• Submission of grant applications for the 2019 Assistance to Firefighters Grant for a firefighting pumper and self-contained breathing apparatus and accessories.
McMasters said grant funds are very competitive. They might not receive a grant for the pumper due to the age of the city’s fleet possibly being a littler newer than other departments’ fleets. He also said new technology for firefighters when “on air” with the breathing apparatus shows them where firefighters are located in a building and where their air levels are at.
• Creating a Police Secured Fund and amending the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 fiscal year budgets for the police department.
