DANVILLE – As aldermen and others left the Danville City Council chambers Tuesday night, no one was certain when they’d see each other in session again.
The city council meeting started off like it usually does with a prayer and pledge of allegiance after the council roll call.
The invocation was by Rev. Daniel Offett, Danville Rescue Mission director. Offett said the mission fits into a gray area by not receiving state funding, so with city agreement, the shelter will remain open for meals and housing for those in need. He said they were separating tables and taking precautions with the coronavirus.
“We won’t turn anyone away,” Offett said.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. also said these are unprecedented times with the pandemic health situation.
Williams asks residents to check on neighbors, especially those who are elderly and suffering financially.
“I just ask you to be good neighbors now more than ever,” he said.
As other cities are doing, the city council approved an ordinance in response to gubernatorial and presidential declarations with the COVID-19 outbreak being a national public health emergency.
The declaration of local state of emergency-COVID 19 allows Williams certain extraordinary powers by executive order for the interest of the public and its safety.
They include: conducting any regular or special city council meeting via electronic means including audio or video conference to conduct needed city business in an emergency meeting; canceling meetings of any board or commission to which the mayor appoints members; suspending of licenses or permits for special events; approving previously appropriated expenditures of the city for the purpose of continuing the operations of the municipality; adjusting personnel policies related to time leave, other benefits or terms and conditions of employment as are reasonable related to providing sufficient staffing during the term of the local state of emergency; entering into such temporary agreements including memoranda of understanding with the city’s bargaining units in order to promote the provision of city services and the health and safety of the public and employees during the local state of emergency; closing city facilities as is reasonably required to protect the health of the public and employees of the city; authorizing the city’s corporation counsel to extend deadlines for payments related to any amounts owed the city including city ordinance violations; and delegating such powers to the emergency interim successor who may take such actions as are provided herein.
Williams said the language is limiting in the power it gives him as mayor and it does not, for example, allow him to close liquor stores or suspend gun and ammunition sales.
The declaration is in effect for up to 35 days or until the adjournment of the next regular or special meeting of the city council, whichever comes first, unless sooner terminated by a proclamation of the mayor, or his or her interim emergency successor, indicating that the civil emergency no longer exists. The mayor or his or her interim emergency successor shall have the power to re-proclaim, extend, the existence of an emergency at the end of each 35-day period during the time said emergency exists.
The ordinance went into effect March 17.
Williams said he doesn’t like emergency powers, but wants to keep the city government running and serving the people.
Danville Information Systems Administrator Agnel DSilva will work with aldermen to make sure they are set up electronically for any called meeting.
Williams recommended the council not have a Public Services Committee meeting next week, and the following week is a fifth Tuesday when there is no regular city meeting scheduled.
In other business, council members voted 8-3, with Ward 3 Alderman R.J. Davis voting “present” and aldermen Dan Duncheon and Robert Williams absent, to amend the zoning ordinance and map to approve a special-use permit requested by Aqua Illinois and Sol Systems for 1300 W. Fairchild St., zoned AG agriculture, for a large ground solar energy system.
Aldermen again heard from a number of neighbors against the project being in a residential neighborhood and how it wasn’t a substantial petition change from when it was previously presented and the council voted against it last year.
