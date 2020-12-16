DANVILLE — Technical difficulties plagued the Danville City Council meeting's live feed at the start of Tuesday night's meeting on YouTube steaming services.
According to the city's Information Technology Administrator Agnel D'Silva, "We had some technical issues (Tuesday) with live streaming which we found out later. The full audio will be posted on our website (cityofdanville.org) once downloaded."
Those listening couldn't hear the start of the meeting, and only started hearing when Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. started interrupting Ward 1 Alderwoman Brenda Brown and raised his voice talking about the coronavirus and having to bury a relative. Brown supports the city making restaurants and bars follow the state's coronavirus mitigation recommendations to close indoor dining. Neither the city and local law enforcement, nor the Vermilion County Health Department, are enforcing that mitigation.
Due to the high COVID-testing positivity rate in this area, Vermilion County in Region 6 is under additional mitigation measures that affect dining, bar hours and gatherings.
In other business Tuesday night, with a new approved city budget and the state's minimum wage increasing to $11 an hour starting in January, the council also approved changes in the city's wage administration chart.
Changes for city employees:
- A full-time Freedom of Information Act officer is created with a salary to start at $28,301 and $42,451 maximum.
- Assistant Information Technology Administrator Aaron Weaver's salary is increased to $52,432. It was $42,432.
- Superintendent of Recreation position is eliminated.
- Grants and Planning Manager Logan Cronk's salary is increased to $63,000. His salary this fiscal year: $58,140.
- Engineering Technician salary is increased to $63,673.
- Remaining position salaries increased 2 percent, effective May 1, 2021.
- Auxiliary worker, clerical assistant, intern and playground assistant, playground instructors, pool cashier, pool lead lifeguard, pool lifeguard and pool manager to be paid $11 an hour, increased from $10 an hour, due to the minimum wage increase. The pool manager maximum rate is increased to $20 an hour.
- In addition, salary amounts per contract are reflected in clerical.
Salaries now include:
- Mayor Rickey Williams Jr.: $75,000, no change.
- City Treasurer Stephanie Wilson: $45,000, no change.
- Public Works Director Carl Carpenter: $87,977, up from $86,252.
- City Comptroller Ashlyn Massey: $81,600, up from $80,000.
- Corporation Counsel, in which the city is hiring for: $87,394, up from $85,680.
- Director of Public Transportation Lisa Beith:$74,665, up from $73,201.
- City Clerk Lisa Monson: $62,613, up from $61,386.
- Police Chief Chris Yates: $130,050, up from $127,500.
- Fire Chief Don McMasters: $127,500, up from $125,000.
- City Engineer Sam Cole: $119,646, up from $117,300.
- Assistant City Engineer Eric Childers: $92,325, up from $90,515.
- Construction and Maintenance Manager David Ruwe: $99,367, up from $97,419.
- Information Technology Administrator Agnel D'Silva: $91,321, up from $89,530.
