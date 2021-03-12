The Vermilion County Board this week approved an amendment for additional funds to feed and care for animals obtained in an animal abuse and neglect case.
The amendment to the Vermilion County Animal Regulations Department is for $24,500.
According to the resolution, the department is involved in an investigation and court proceeding regarding animal abuse and neglect.
Various animals are now impounded and needed to be cared for and fed and this has caused an unforeseen increase in costs, the resolution states.
According to shelter director Kasey Snyder, "In October 2020 we acquired animals from an abuse and neglect case in the county. These animals have to be held until their court case is settled or the owner surrenders. There are 14 chickens, one horse, one mini horse, two goats, two pigs, one dog, two reptiles. The cost to board, feed and provide medical care to the animals is averaging $3,500 per month."
The next scheduled court date is May 3, 2021. They need to pay for Oct. 2020, Dec. 2020 and Jan. 2021.
The department requested a budget amendment to pay the bills until May 2021.
Also this week, the Vermilion County Board declared a vacancy in a District 2 seat, with the death last month of Charles D. Mockbee III.
A letter will be sent to both party chairs as customary to seek their recommendations to fill the vacancy for the remainder of the term, according to Vermilion County Board Chairman Larry Baughn.
The county board continued to have sound issues at its meeting, with some attendees in person and some through teleconference.
County Board member Nancy O'Kane said they need to get the sound system fixed for all participants to hear everyone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.