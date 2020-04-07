DANVILLE — An employee at the Danville Correctional Center has tested positive for the coronavirus disease COVID-19.
The Illinois Department of Corrections website on Monday listed one confirmed staff member case among 40 prison staff members testing positive in correctional facilities statewide.
The IDOC also reported 62 positive confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide of incarcerated individuals.
Vermilion County had no additional lab-confirmed COVID-19 positive cases to report Monday afternoon.
The Vermilion County Health Department received no lab results overnight, it reported on Monday. It has received 214 negative testing results for Vermilion County residents and five positive test results. The health department can’t track the number of specimens being sent to state and commercial labs for testing, but can report the number of results it receives from these labs.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,006 total new cases of COVID-19 and 33 additional deaths in the state Monday.
IDPH is reporting a total of 12,262 cases in Illinois, including 307 deaths in 73 counties. Those affected range from younger than 1 year to older than 100 years of age.
The heaviest hit prison is the Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill. It has 24 positive COVID-19 confirmed staff cases and 56 incarcerated person confirmed cases, according to the IDOC.
Also according to the IDOC, there are 187 pending lab results of prisoners statewide.
“The Illinois Department of Corrections is taking a number of steps to control the spread of COVID-19 in its correctional centers,” according to a news release. “Staff who work with individuals in isolation and quarantine, as well as in the health center, are wearing full personal protective equipment (PPE) and all staff are wearing some PPE. Staff are also having their temperature checked daily as they enter the facility.”
IDPH said correctional centers with a confirmed case are placed on lockdown, meaning the only movement in the facility is for medical care, and incarcerated individuals who show symptoms are being tested.
All correctional facilities are on administrative quarantine, according to the IDOC, to restrict movement.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced last week that Illinois prisons would be closed to new inmates in response to growing concerns about COVID-19 spreading in correctional facilities.
All in-person visits also have been suspended, with regular phone and video visit privileges continuing.
For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov. Medically trained professionals able to volunteer are asked to sign up at www.illinoishelps.net.
