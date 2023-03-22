The Vermilion Regional Airport Board of Commissioners published a legal notice in the Tuesday, March 14, edition of the Commercial-News concerning an upcoming special board meeting on Thursday, March 16 at 1 p.m. A news story in the Saturday, March 18, edition of the newspaper incorrectly reported that the airport board had not provided the Commercial-News with notice of the meeting.
Correction for Thursday paper
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Danville man gets 8 years for weapon possession
- DACC celebrates 30 years of NJCAA Tournament
- DACC barbering program pushed back to fall
- New store offers unique gifts, decor
- Summer concert series rebranding
- Police Reports: March 13, 2023
- County board acts on member facing allegations; airport board meets
- LOCAL ROUNDUP: Sherfield signs deal with Bills
- Police Reports: March 17, 2023
- Mayor candidates talk quality of life issues at forum
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.