DANVILLE — Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden has identified the victim of a shooting that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 4 in Danville as 32-year-old Bryson L. Carter of Danville.
McFadden stated that Carter's family has been notified. An autopsy was conducted. The Danville Police Department and the Vermilion County Coroner's Office continue to investigate.
According to Danville Police, at 10:37 p.m. Sept. 4, Danville police were dispatched to the area of the 1900 block of Deerwood Drive for a report of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located a 32-year-old Danville man with multiple gunshot wounds laying in the roadway. The victim was transported to an area hospital. Danville police were later advised by the hospital the gunshot victim had died of his injuries.
McFadden also stated that the pedestrian victim of a late night accident on Route 1 at 1-74 at approximately 11:07 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 has been identified as Lewis A. Hays, 59, of Danville.
An autopsy is going to performed on Sept. 7, 2021. The identity of the victim was held until next of kin could be contacted. No further information is available. The Illinois State Police and the Vermilion County Coroner's office continue to investigate.
According to the Illinois State Police, the vehicle and pedestrian fatal traffic crash occurred on Illinois Route 1 (Georgetown Road) south of Interstate 74, in Vermilion County.
A preliminary investigation indicated the pedestrian was walking northbound in the lane of travel on IL-1 just south of Interstate 74. Unit 2, driver Noah M. Gordon, 19, of Georgetown, driving a 2016 gray Hyundai Elantra, was traveling northbound on IL-1 just south of Interstate 74 and struck the pedestrian.
The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased. Gordon was uninjured.
The traffic crash investigation is ongoing.
