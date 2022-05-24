Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim of a May 21 shooting as 25-year-old Davanta T. Calhoun-Jackson of Danville.
McFadden said Calhoun-Jackson’s family has been notified.
Danville police reported that officers had responded to a report of shots fired at 9:20 p.m. on May 21 in the area of the 600 block of Chandler Street.
A media release Sunday morning stated that upon arrival officers began checking the scene and located a victim laying in the 600 block of Grant Street. The victim, identified as Calhoun-Jackson, had suffered a gunshot wound to his torso and was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A preliminary homicide investigation indicated the shooting occurred in the 600 block of Chandler Street and Calhoun-Jackson may have run to the area of Grant Street where he was located by the officers. No other injuries were reported related to the incident. Police are releasing no suspect information.
The investigation continues and police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call Danville police at (217) 431-2250, or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
