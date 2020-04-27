DANVILLE — Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden has identified the victim of a shooting from the weekend.
McFadden identified the person who was discovered in a yard in the 1600 block of Ray Street Saturday morning as 28-year-old Daniel W. Walter of Williamsport, Ind.
An autopsy was to be conducted.
According to the police department's press release from the weekend, around 10:10 a.m. Saturday, Danville Police responded to the area of the 1600 block of Ray Street in reference to a homeowner locating an unknown person lying unresponsive in his yard.
Upon arrival officers located a man who appeared to have gunshot wounds and was deceased.
The case is being treated as a homicide investigation and no other information is available.
The Danville Police Department and the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department at 431-2250 or the Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 446-TIPS.
