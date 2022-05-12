Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the body found in Lake Vermilion Wednesday night as missing 26-year-old Abigail Brandenburg.
Brandenburg was reported missing May 5 by her family.
Her vehicle was found in the lake Wednesday night, and McFadden said Brandenburg’s body was found inside the vehicle.
McFadden said no foul play was suspected. No further information is available.
The Vermilion County Coroner’s office continues to investigate.
