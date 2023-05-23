DANVILLE — When Danville High School Principal Tracy Cherry retires, some of the most recent building construction projects will have been completed, but others are continuing in updating school spaces.
“It’s a lot of construction going on, but all for the good,” Cherry said. “It is amazing.”
Third floor science labs are largely completed.
These labs follow the new Family and Consumer Sciences kitchens and classroom spaces which are now seeing such high student interest that DHS has to limit the classes to just seniors next fall.
Cherry said they have about 350 students they can’t accommodate with the classes, that include learning cooking skills. Those classes got popular fast.
She said they’ve filled a couple science teacher positions, and the new science labs will be great for students.
The library is under construction. A storage room for old books and novels, with those items moved to storage right now at the former Garfield Elementary School building, is a temporary library.
The new library will include a broadcasting room and esports room.
Cherry said of the construction, “It has been a sense of sacrifice and support on students and teachers, but resilience too. It’s been a lot of work, a lot of banging all day long. We are seeing the fruits of the labor. The auditorium was redone. It’s going to be beautiful once they finish the seating.”
The seating will be updated soon in sections.
“We’re excited about the new library and the rest of the rooms that will be completed,” Cherry said. “It’s a lot of work in progress.”
The opportunities that the upgrades will present to students will be seen in a lot of ways, such as exposure to different career areas with the new media center and library rooms, she added.
Work will move outside too for construction on the bleachers.
Construction projects that have been and will be taking place at DHS: auditorium upgrades to lighting, sound and stage rigging systems. Auditorium repairs and restoration of seating, and painting. In the 1972 addition — heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrade, science labs, innovation lab (old library) and learning commons; health clinic, working with Carle and OSF and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation. DHS main building — food science lab. Tuck pointing of west side of building. Concrete football bleachers. Resurface all-weather track. Perimeter landscaping improvements, added and upgraded exterior lighting, and additional security cameras and security features. The school has been using the portable metal detectors, inside and outside the building.
Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation officials said they’ve initiated their presence in the community through their school-based clinic at DHS.
The clinic has seen more than 70 students. It will be available for vaccinations, physicals and other needs such as for colds, flu and COVID testing. They are looking into identifying a behavioral health provider, a nurse practitioner specializing in mental health.
Cherry said for the next three to four years, a lot of much-needed projects will be completed at DHS.
“So, the change is necessary,” she said.
