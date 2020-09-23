The Vermilion County Conservation District is offering an herb garden walk this weekend and guided hikes during October.
Each event will have a limited number of participants and require pre-registration.
— Mini Herb Garden Walk, 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27. Want to learn more about cooking with herbs from local experts? The Vermilion County Conservation District will host a Mini Herb Garden Walk at the Bunker Hill Historic Area, Kennekuk County Park. Visitors will be invited to tour the garden and pick up recipes stationed near the herbs used in each particular recipe. Representatives from the Vermilion County Master Gardeners group that tend the garden will be on hand to answer questions. Guests may bring clippers and a baggie to harvest herbs for the recipes. This walk is pre-registration only and will be limited to a small number of guests. Properly worn face masks are required by all who attend and social distancing will be observed. To register for the walk, call 217-662-2142, Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
— Full Moon Hike, 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct 1. Come out and explore the outdoors at Kennekuk as the sun sets and the full moon rises. We will listen for nocturnal animals as we learn about their adaptations for living in the dark. Participants will meet at the Kennekuk Environmental Education Center. We will hike approximately one mile on a paved road, gravel road, and a short forest trail. This event is open to all ages, but children under the age of 18 need to be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration is required, no walk-up or same-day registrations will be allowed. Registration is limited to 15 people and properly worn face masks are required. The fee is $5/person, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/122074013661 to register.
— Fall Color Forest Exploration Hike 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Why do leaves change color? How do animals prepare for the fall and winter? Join us as we take a one-mile guided hike on Lookout Point Trail, Kennekuk County Park, and learn about why leaves change color and how animals and plants prepare for the winter. We will also try to find wildlife and interesting plants along the way. This event is open to all ages, but children under the age of 18 need to be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration is required, no walk-up or same-day registrations will be allowed. Registration is limited to 15 people and properly worn face masks will be required. The fee is $5/person, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/122081859127 to register.
— Pioneer and Native American Hike, 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25. Learn about the plants and animals that were important to the people that inhabited this land long before us. Come out and walk the 1-mile Willow Creek Trail with our program staff and learn about the plants and animals that were important to the people that inhabited this land long before us. We will meet at the Gannett Education Center parking lot to begin hiking Willow Creek Trail. This event is open to all ages, but children under the age of 18 need to be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration is required, no walk-up or same-day registrations will be allowed. Registration is limited to 15 people and properly worn face masks will be required. The fee is $5/person, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/122082962427 to register.
Refunds will only be given if the VCCD cancels an event.
