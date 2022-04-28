For more than 40 years, Susan Biggs Warner has taught and conducted programs for children and adults about herbs, cooking, wildlife, local history and numerous other topics, such as cicadas.
Through being a historical interpreter and naturalist for the Vermilion County Conservation District, she’s been a life-long learner herself.
“We keep learning. We have always got out books and stuff. We continue to learn constantly,” Biggs Warner said. “It’s an ongoing process. And I think it’s kind of neat because there’s always somebody that asks you something that you don’t know. It’s good to admit that you don’t know it, because especially with kids, I think that they realize that learning isn’t something that stops. It’s something that continues all your life.”
Biggs Warner is retiring on Friday.
She’s wrapped up her last week of programs with a Tuesday slideshow about good and bad garden insects to a group of Kenneth D. Bailey Academy students, and on Wednesday she had a group of second graders at the pioneer homestead at Forest Glen. They dipped candles and made fry bread.
Students at Kenneth D. Bailey Academy asked her about caterpillars and the other insects she talked about, sharing their experiences seeing different ones.
Biggs Warner worked for the conservation district for more than 40 years, full-time for 39 years and eight months.
She started as a seasonal worker at Forest Glen Preserve in 1983. She was offered a full-time position on the naturalist staff in 1985 and developed her skills as a historical interpreter.
Her history with Forest Glen goes back to when she was a little girl growing up in Georgetown.
Her great uncle farmed part of Forest Glen.
“It was weird when I got my first job there, and I actually started volunteering and working a little bit. (My) mom and dad were like, we used to take you there when you were a baby,” she said.
She started part-time doing summer camps. Marilyn Campbell hired her when she was going to Danville Area Community College.
“I was very interested in nature and animals and things, and always have been. It was kind of a natural thing,” Biggs Warner said about taking classes in science and biology and other things. It was a natural progression.
Biggs Warner said she’ll miss the people most.
“Whether it’s kids, or ladies’ clubs or adults ... people are just so happy to see us. That’s always nice,” she said.
She is well known for her cooking, including at the Thanksgiving at the Cabin programs.
She also maintained the herb garden at the Pioneer Homestead Cabin and the Bunker Hill Historic Area.
She initiated “Civil War School Day” where nearly 700 school children learned about the Civil War firsthand with the help of reenactors.
In retirement, Biggs Warner says she and her husband, Dave, want to travel more.
They enjoy their yard and home. They collect antiques.
She said they’ll be doing some antiquing and some selling so they can buy more antiques.
Years ago, their home was part of the Holiday Tour of Homes.
Their house has architectural salvage in it. Dave is quite the woodworker.
Among the home’s features, their staircase was from an old house, the front porch features pillars from a West Virginia home, they have columns salvaged from the old Danville VFW and the living room floor is from Daniel School.
Biggs Warner will still be involved locally. She’s looking at volunteering with organizations and have had groups ask her about doing programs on the side.
She’s already volunteered to help with the VCCD’s Pioneer Day in September.
