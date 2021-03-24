The Vermilion County Conservation District has good news.
Forest Glen’s famous maple syrup is now available. This 100 percent organic maple syrup is made from sugar maple sap collected from the trees located in Forest Glen. The sap is then processed into syrup on site and bottled in pints and quarts.
New this year, the VCCD is offering two special “Breakfast in a Basket” selections for a take-home option since it is unable to host its Maple Syrup Open House and Pancake & Sausage Dinner. Baskets must be ordered by calling 217-662-2142, payment expected when you place your order. Call Forest Glen, 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 217-662-2142 to reserve your basket. Payment required with your reservation, card payment may be made over the phone; refunds will be given if we are not able to fill your order.
One basket will sell for $35 which will include an 8.5-oz glass leaf-shape container of Forest Glen syrup, two ceramic VCCD mugs, a box of pancake mix, a Sassafras tea kit with instructions, recipes for pancakes with chocolate chips, four packets of hot chocolate and maple syrup recipes.
The other basket sells for $45 and includes a 16.9-oz glass leaf-shape container of Forest Glen syrup, a stainless VCCD travel mug, a box of pancake mix, a Sassafras tea kit with instructions, recipes for pancakes with chocolate chips, four packets of hot chocolate and maple syrup recipes.
Traditional pints are $15 each; quarts $30 each, while supplies last. The are available 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Lorna J Konsis Visitor Center or Kennekuk Visitor Center. Payment is required at the time of purchase; card, check or exact cash accepted at the walk-up window.
Call 217-662-2142 for more information, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
