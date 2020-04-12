I’m sitting on my deck overlooking a lovely lake listening to birdsong and thinking that this isn’t a bad office — until I overhear my daughter’s conversation with her professor. She’s going over data analysis for a thesis paper that makes up 50 percent of her grade — along with a 25-minute presentation on her findings —– with a professor who is 350 miles away. They are having trouble sharing the screen so both can see her data. It’s frustrating, but they persevere — it’s their new normal.
What about students who never wanted an online class, for a variety of reasons, and now find themselves with no choice?
For many students in our area, connectivity is a nearly insurmountable issue. They don’t have reliable —or any — Internet in their homes. This can be an issue of poverty or location or both.
There are many homes that have only one device for multiple students. Students are trying to do coursework on mobile phones — the only device they have. They are making it work because there is no alternative.
My daughter is very fortunate in the area of technology, but this is a lousy way to put a period to an otherwise stellar college experience. My heart hurts for her and the many other college and high school seniors who thought this would be the best semester of their lives. There will be no prom, no honors night, no final sports season, and in many cases, no graduation. Adding insult to injury, school isn’t over; it’s just much more difficult.
For some students, Spring 2020 may be the straw that broke the camel’s back. At DACC, we’re trying to mitigate the damage as much as possible.
Our Wi-Fi service reaches the parking lot, so students still can have access even if they can’t come in our buildings. We’ve loaned out some laptops and hot spots to students who needed devices. We’re being generous in our withdrawal policy for any student who simply can’t complete his courses online, for whatever reason.
We’re not in the office, but all our student services have forwarded calls to their home phones, so they are still available to students. And we’re going to hold a commencement ceremony for our graduates — it will just be later this summer when it’s safe to gather again.
Finally, in an effort to give everyone an affordable chance to make up for any spring semester failings, DACC is offering online courses at half price tuition this summer. Additionally, we’re waiving the online course fee and considering everyone in-district, so anyone can take advantage of this mulligan, no matter where they live.
Due to Gov. Pritzker’s Shelter-at-Home order, our buildings are closed to the public, though classes are still in session online. When registration for summer and fall begins April 20, it will be accomplished over the phone. Anyone wishing to register for summer or fall should call 443-8750 or email Jessica at jaquino3@dacc.edu as soon as possible to set an appointment to register with one of our academic advisers.
Hang tough. We’ll get through this #strongertogether.
