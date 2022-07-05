DANVILLE — In light of the shooting tragedy in Highland Park, Ill. on Monday and out of an abundance of caution, Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said there will be additional police presence at Sunday's Community Day.
"We will be requesting some additional police presence just to be on the very cautious side of safety for the event," Williams said.
He said when Americans were celebrating their freedoms on Independence Day, someone used their freedom to kill others in Highland Park. Thoughts and prayers are with those affected, and for justice against the shooter, Williams said.
Community Day is from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Park, off Logan Avenue.
Aldermen and other city officials will be helping serve food.
The city of Danville Human Relations Commission and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Committee are sponsoring their 28th Annual Community Day. The event is open to the public, and there is no admission fee.
The program will feature North Street Soul, a band from Vermilion County, and include a performance by Noah Brown and Family, a gospel group from Champaign. The event also will include a chance to receive one of Mary T’s sweet potato pies, and free prizes.
Free food, such as barbeque, beverages and ice cream, will be served. There will be activities for children (ages 4-12).
Danville Human Relations Administrator Sandra Finch encourages the public to come out and enjoy the festivities.
In case of rain, Community Day will be at St. James United Methodist Church, 504 N. Vermilion St.
Williams, also at Tuesday night's Danville City Council meeting, said thoughts and prayers are with former alderman Dale Brandenburg's family and loved ones. Brandenburg died last week. Brandenburg was part of the first city council Williams was a part of. Brandenburg served from Aug. 2002 to May 2011.
Williams also talked about this weekend's Balloons Over Vermilion which brings a lot of people to the city.
In other business, the council heard from resident Becky Osgood about a possible city camper license for people to park campers at residences. She asked that if a license is being looked at, it not be limited to May through October, but be for the entire year. She said weather, spring and fall breaks, retirements, work schedules and destinations all affect when people use their campers year-round.
Alderwomen Sherry Pickering and Eve Ludwig are working on a camper ordinance update. They could bring back an action item to aldermen later this month.
The council also approved: a grant application for fire department extrication and stabilization equipment used in responding to vehicle accidents; a budget amendment for Harrison Park Clubhouse pro shop resale items; additional funding for police vehicles; and a $4,017 budget amendment in the city's parks and public property budget for the Danville Municipal Band. A purchase order of $8,000 for a new trailer and chairs for the band was rolled to this fiscal year from last fiscal year. The price of the chairs, amplifier and trailer has increased since the original estimation, according to the ordinance. The budget amendment comes from the city's general fund reserves.
In addition, after closed session, the council approved a collective bargaining agreement with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, General Teamsters Local 26 (Danville Mass Transit).
