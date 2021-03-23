DANVILLE — More community events are in the planning stages to return this year as COVID-19 numbers have decreased and more people are being vaccinated, including Arts in the Park in June and the city's Community Day.
Danville aldermen discussed at Tuesday night's Public Services Committee meeting that Community Day will be July 11 at Lincoln Park. It's a community-wide celebration with free food, music and children's activities.
In other reports, aldermen learned city officials continue work on updating the city's website; and City Comptroller Ashlyn Massey, City Engineer Sam Cole and Information Technology Administrator Agnel DSilva on Tuesday went through a demonstration of new billing and collection software for the city to bill for garbage, sewer and the public safety pension fee.
The new billing and collection system would be to facilitate the billing process, collection process and data management for various charges and fees that are billed on a monthly basis. Most charges are a flat fee but some sewer charges are based on water consumption. Water consumption data will need to be able to be entered or, preferably, imported. The city desires for the system to be accompanied by an online customer portal that citizens can use to view bills past and present, make one‐time payments, set up auto‐payments and view account activity.
The city council approved an extension for the billing and collection services contract between the city and Danville Sanitary District in 2018. The three-year contract started Jan. 1, 2019 and included 2 percent annual increases to the city. The costs increased from $16,667 a month paid by the city to the sanitary district to $17,000 the first year, $17,340 the second year and $17,686 the third year.
The billing and collection services for sewer and garbage fees with the Danville Sanitary District started in 2008.
Massey said a contract is expected to come to the city council's public works committee on April 13 and full city council on April 20.
The committee also Tuesday night learned that Officer Cliff Hegg retired after a 26-year career.
Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said city hall also will be closed Friday to get rid of old city records under Illinois state statute.
In other business, the committee recommended: amending the wage chart for a full-time dispatcher for Danville Mass Transit, purchasing 40 additional body worn cameras for the police department to have 68 cameras, one for each officer rather than officers sharing them, for $31,842 from Digital Ally of Lenexa, Kan.; trading in three unused police vehicles to go toward the purchase of newer vehicles for about $71,000; and purchasing new fire reporting software and hardware for the fire department.
Fire Chief Don McMasters said they're updating software the department has had since 1999.
The fire trucks will have mobile data terminals, as police vehicles have.
"This will put us into the 21st century," McMasters said.
He said when there is a working fire, firefighters will see information on screen as soon as it comes into the 911 dispatch center. Firefighters will immediately see if someone is trapped, where fire is showing in a building and other information, he said.
"It will pop up in real time to us," McMasters said. "We will have it at our fingertips."
He said the fire department also will use the laptops for commercial fire inspections.
"It will act like an iPad to carry into the structure," McMasters said, adding that the software also could be used to send bills in the future, and fines if repairs are not made.
The cost for the software is $120,533 from Tyler Technologies, a Delaware corporation with an office in Troy, Mich. The cost for the hardware is $52,420 from CDS Office Technologies of Itasca, Ill.
Annual maintenance costs, of almost $12,000, will be covered by the city’s information technology budget.
The committee also agreed to have two other action items be added to the full city council meeting agenda for April 6. There isn't a city meeting next week due to there being a fifth Tuesday in March.
The two items to be added to the DCC agenda are the purchase of a second service truck for the city's two electricians; and an increase in the commercial plumbing permit fees to 1.5 percent of the total plumbing cost of the project. The current permit fee is $15 per plumbing fixture.
The residential plumbing permit fee would remain the same, as more city code inspector work is required with commercial projects.
The city changed the permit fee schedule in 2016, but didn't change the plumbing permit fees. City officials said the change would be on par with mechanical permits as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.