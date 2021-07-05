DANVILLE — Danville Human Relations Administrator Sandra Finch said the committee decided to try something a little different for this year’s Community Day, a community-wide celebration.
“We have a group coming in from Peoria, Illinois. We tried to change it up this year and just bring in a group from out of town,” Finch said.
The City of Danville Human Relations Commission and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Committee will sponsor their 27th Annual Community Day from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 11 at Lincoln Park in Danville.
The event is open to the public, and there is no admission fee.
The program will feature a performance by Joshua Cooper & 1Akord, a gospel group from Peoria. The event also will include a chance to receive one of Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee Chairwoman Mary Thompson’s sweet potato pies.
Free food, such as barbecue, beverages and ice cream, will be served.
Organizers encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the festivities.
In case of rain, the food will be served and the program will be at the Lincoln Park Pavilion.
Several city officials participate in the event.
“I hope you all will be there to serve the food and just to enjoy the program,” Finch told Danville City Council aldermen at a recent city committee meeting.
Community Day was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
