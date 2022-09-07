New street work plan announced
The City of Danville has announced the beginning of the 2022 Pavement Patching operations on East West Newell Road from North Bowman Avenue to North Vermilion Street and on Southgate Drive and Customer Place.
Work was to begin this week and may last up to a few weeks depending on weather. Motorists should stay alert and look for flaggers as traffic will be reduced to one lane in the immediate area of work. At times, delays could last for several minutes or more.
If possible, chose an alternate route to your destination. For more information, please contact Sam Cole, 217-431-2384.
Local auto club to meet today
Illiana Antique Automobile Club will conduct its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. today at Vermilion Heights Christian Church in Danville.
Coach Spezia to speak to Lions Club
Coach John Spezia will speak to the Danville Lions Club at noon today. He will discuss his trip to conduct basketball clinics at various islands in the Caribbean.
Coach Spezia is a legendary coach who led Danville Area Community College Jaguars for 24 years and coached his team to the 1991 NJCAA Division II National Championship. He recorded 10 20-win seasons at DACC.
The Lions Club meets at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 East Main Street, Danville.
Foodbank to host food giveaway
Eastern Illinois Foodbank will distribute food to area families facing food insecurity on Saturday in Danville.
The distribution will be at Mark Denman Elementary School, 930 Colfax St., from 9:30–10:30 a.m. and is open to residents of Vermilion County. Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
The distribution is part of the Foodbank’s Foodmobile Program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas.
Those planning to attend should pre-register at www.EIFclient.com, although doing so does not guarantee a place in line. Income guidelines will apply.
