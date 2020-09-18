Road work slated
Paving operations will begin in Danville at the intersection of Fairchild and Hazel streets on Monday, weather permitting. The work should take about one week and involves asphalt milling and overlay.
City of Danville officials encourage motorists and pedestrians to choose alternate routes to avoid construction congestion and to use caution while traveling in the work zone.
Legion reopens
The Curtis G. Redden American Legion Post 210 has been closed this week for deep cleaning and reopens today (Saturday). Breakfast will be served from 8:15-11 a.m. on Sunday.
Late-start classes
Registration for late-start classes at Danville Area Community College is in progress now. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The majority of late-start classes begin Monday, Sept. 21, and Oct. 19.
Check out DACC’s website at www.dacc.edu/schedules/ for a complete list of late-start classes.
Classes and labs will be offered in-person with limited class size. Some classes will be offered in a modified hybrid to ensure social distancing. Totally online courses are also available.
Special incentives include: classes that are totally online are 50% off tuition and students who register for at least 15 credits will receive a $500 tuition waiver
Stop in or call 443-8750 to register.
