Church to host vaccination clinic
A public COVID vaccination clinic will be held Tuesday, Sept. 21 at First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Franklin in Danville. The session will be from 9 a.m. until noon and will be conducted by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations can be made at 1-833-621-1284. Or go on line at https://idph-mychart.pchosted.com/IDPH/signupandschedule/embeddedschedule?vt=24629&dept=9001410010733.
Health committee cancels meetingThe Vermilion County Health and Education Committee meeting scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 16, has been cancelled.
IDPH to host clinicThe Illinois Department of Public Health will be hosting a Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic on Tuesday, Sept. 21 from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Liberty Village of Danville. No appointment is necessary. Vaccinations will take place outside of Hawthorne Inn at 3222 Independence Dr., Danville. Please park and walk up to the building. There will be a 15 minute wait time after the vaccine is administered. No appointment is necessary. If weather is a factor, vaccinations will be given inside Hawthorne Inn.
Rabb friends to meet
Friends and former students of Rabb School will meet for lunch at 12:30 p.m. EDT Thursday, Sept. 30, at Mexican Agave Azul Restaurant, 833 Liberty St., Covington, Ind.
