DANVILLE
Housing board meets
The regular meeting of the board of commissioners of the Housing Authority of the city of Danville will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, via teleconference. Public comments must be emailed to jvinson@vermilionhousing.com before 3 p.m. Thursday.
The next meeting will be at 4 p.m. Oct. 15 at Fair Oaks administration building.
POTOMAC
School board meets
The Potomac School District 10 will have a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17.
There will be an update on in-person and remote learning, as well as a report on buildings and grounds.
The next regular meeting will be Oct. 15.
ROSSVILLE
Meeting canceled
The Police Committee Meeting scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 17, has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.
Covington, Ind.
Halloween run set
Registration for the Covington Nursery School’s Halloween 5K/10K Run is open. Registration can be done online at https://www.active.com. Forms are available at Fountain Trust Bank, CentreBank, and County Market.
The race will be at 9 a.m. EDT Saturday, Oct. 31, and will begin and end at the Covington City Park. See the Facebook page for more details or email jennygumpgoeppner@gmail.com.
