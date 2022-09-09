New firefighter to begin training
The Danville Fire Department recently conducted a swearing-in ceremony for new probationary firefighter David Ramirez.
Ramirez will start his training at the Fire Academy next week.
Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. also swore in three new probationary police officers: Kendl Gulick, Caleb Finley and Christian McMilleon.
DACC late start classes begin Sept. 19
It’s not too late to register for fall late start classes at Danville Area Community College. The Fall 2022 late start classes begin Sept. 19 and Oct. 17.
DACC will be offering in-person and online late start classes. There is a $600 tuition discount for anyone who registers full time for fall.
For more information, visit DACC’s Admissions/Registration or Advisement & Counseling offices, call 217-443-3222 (DACC). Checkout out the course schedules at www.dacc.edu/schedules.
Lions to host housing director
Jackie Vincent, director of Danville Housing Authority, will speak to the Danville Lions Club at noon on Thursday.
The Lions Club meets at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 East Main Street.
VVEDS board to meet on Monday
The Vermilion Vocational Education Delivery System Board of Control will be meeting Monday at 8:30 a.m. in the conference room of the Regional Office of Education.
Series on aging at Catlin Library
University of Illinois Extension Family Life Educator Chelsey Byers will deliver a series about memory change and aging, including tips and strategies to lessen everyday forgetfulness, from Sept. 21 until Oct. 12 in Catlin.
The workshops will take place each Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Catlin Public Library, 101 Mapleleaf Drive in Catlin.
Participants must register either online at: go.illinois.edu/BrainHealth2022, or by calling the Catlin Public Library at 217-427-2550.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.