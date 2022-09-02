Pavement work begins on southside streets
The City of Danville has announced the initiation of emergency pavement preservation work on portions of 4th Street, Highland Boulevard and Jefferson Street on the city’s south side. Due to the rapid deterioration of the existing concrete pavement, the city states it will be undertaking the following efforts to prevent complete pavement failure that would necessitate reconstruction of the roadway.
Planned activity is estimated to take place on the following estimated dates:
Chip seal of roadway was to have begun on Wednesday.
Fog coat of roadway set to begin today.
Restriping of intersections set to begin in late September.Late September 2022.
Asphalt overlay will take place next summer.
During each of the activities, temporary closures or lane closures will be necessary to complete the work. City officials ask motorists to exercise patience, observe work zone signage, and stay alert for flaggers and workers. For more information, contact Sam Cole, 217-431-2384.
Membership drive begins for Vermilion Advantage
Vermilion Advantage has kicked off its month-long membership drive.
Prizes will be awarded to those who refer the most new members. First place will be a new Apple iPad Mini. Second place will be $100. Third place is $50.
Send businesses to www.vermilionadvantage.com to sign up for membership.
Vermilion Advantage is a local community organization that specializes in economic development and operates as a chamber of commerce.
Secretary of State offices closed Labor Day
All Illinois Secretary of State offices and facilities will be closed on Monday in observance of Labor Day.
• Offices and driver services facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed today and reopen for business on Tuesday.
• Offices and driver services facilities operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will be closed on Monday and reopen for business on Tuesday.
As a reminder, The secretary of state has extended all driver’s license, ID card and learner’s permit expiration dates to Dec. 1, 2022. This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL-learner’s permits. In addition, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.
Individuals can visit the secretary of state’s website at ilsos.gov for online services including checking eligibility to renew their driver’s license online, applying for a duplicate driver’s license, renewing license plate stickers, or locating the nearest driver services facility.
