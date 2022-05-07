DACC application deadlines approaching
The following application deadlines are approaching for Danville Area Community College Fall 2022 Health Career Programs:
• Diagnostic Medical Sonography
- Deadline: May 15
- Apply:
https://www.dacc.edu/depts/sono or https://www.dacc.edu/depts/echo
• Echocardiography
- Deadline: May 15
- Apply:
orhttps://www.dacc.edu/depts/echo
• Nursing Level I and Level II
- Deadline: May 27
- Apply:
• Public Health Medical Billing Certificate
- Deadline: May 27
- Apply:
For more information, visit www.dacc.edu/depts/sci or call the DACC Math, Sciences and Health Professions Division at 217-443-8805 or 217-443-8553.
Try before you buy at Tractor Supply
From 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on May 14, Tractor Supply Company will be holding its annual “Try Before You Buy” event.
Customers in the area are encouraged to stop by the store at 3623 N. Vermilion St. that day to experience first-hand a variety or power equipment products.
Employees will be available throughout the day to assist with hands-on demonstrations and activities.
For more information, contact the store at 217-431-5756.
Operation Honor Guard hosts “Day of Giving”
On May 18 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Operation Honor Guard will have several collection sites at various locations for its “Day of Giving.”
Operation Honor Guard Board of Directors has increased the goal to $125,000 this year, up from the $100,000 goal in 2021.
Collection sites will be at various sites in the region, including Hall of Fame Plaques and Sign Shop, 3550 N. Vermilion St., Danville and Sunset Funeral Home, 414 S. State St., Westville.
Donations can also be made online at www.operationhonorguard.us.
