eSports tournament at DACC Saturday
Doors open at 10 a.m. Saturday in Jacobs Hall at Danville Area Community College for the second SMASH tournament, open to gamers of all ages.
The cost for the tournament is $20 and will feature Cross Slash Studios streaming, 10 guaranteed setups, amateur bracket, DOUBLES, carpool reimbursement and setup reimbursement.
For more information or to register: https://smash.gg/tournament/danville-dust-up-2/details
Commentary Application: https://forms.gle/eS4MAiZGnoYowank8
For more information about the tournament, contact DACC eSports Coach Guido Esteves at g.esteves@dacc.edu.
Citywide rummage set for June
The Catlin Historical Society is sponsoring a citywide rummage sale on June 4, 2022.
Those interested in putting a sale on the city map will pay a $5 fee at the time of sign-up, which can be done at the Catlin Heritage Museum, the post office, Village Hall, Catlin Bank and Catlin Library.
The deadline to sign up is June 1. Maps will be available at 7 a.m. on June 4 at the museum.
For more information, call 217-427-5766 or 217-427-5428.
Annual craft show happening Saturday
The 10th annual “cabin fever extravaganza” antique and craft show starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Cayuga Park infield area until 3 p.m.
Admission is $3 with breakfast and lunch provided by 4H junior leaders.
The event is hosted by the Vermillion County Historical Society for Jail Restoration.
For more information, call Steve at 217-492-3639.
