Summer reading program begins Wednesday
The Danville Public Library’s summer reading program begins Wednesday. The program’s reading challenge will continue through July 31.
Participants can register at https://danvillepubliclibrary.beanstack.org/reader365.
Earn books, fun prizes and tickets to enter drawings for bigger prizes by reading.
For more information, call the library at 217-477-5220.
The library is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and closed on Sunday.
Fishing derby at Kennekuk
The Illini Bass Club will hold its annual Kid’s Fishing Derby starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Horseshoe Pond in Kennekuk County Park.
Registration for the event will begin at 8 a.m. Parents are asked to arrive early for registration.
Children will fish from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Fishing poles and bait will be available and each child participating will win a prize. Prizes will be awarded at 11:30 a.m.
Admission is free. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information, call Kennekuk County Park at 217-442-1691.
Fundraiser set for July 1
The Mission K9 Warrior Annual Fundraiser will begin at 7 p.m. on July 1 at the Georgetown Fairgrounds.
Performing at the event will be the band 90 Proof.
There will also be a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, K9 T-shirts and sweatshirts, food vendors, beverages and more.
