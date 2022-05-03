Seminary Street closure extends one more week
The City of Danville announced the roadway closure to thru traffic on Seminary Street from North Washington Avenue to Anderson Street has been extended for another week.
The closure will now last through Friday, May 20.
Proper signage will be in place directing traffic to West Williams Street. Motorists should use caution around the work zone and choose an alternate route.
For more information, contact Eric Childers, assistant city engineer, at 217-431-2259.
Registration opens for free DACC class
Danville Area Community College opened registration for the ABE/GED/High School Equivalency test preparation course.
The free course will be offered at four different times:
• May 23 – June 23: Monday & Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
• July 5 – August 4: Monday & Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
• May 16 – June 29: Monday & Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
• July 11 – August 10: Monday and Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Registration and placement testing for all classes will be on the DACC campus Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, call 217-443-8782 or visit the Adult Education Department located on the DACC campus in Prairie Hall, room 119.
First Student hiring drivers
Part-time school bus driver positions are available at First Student, and those looking to apply can do so at www.workatfirst.com.
No previous experience is necessary, however applicants must have good verbal communication skills, be at least 21 years old, have a valid driver’s license for at least three years and be subject to a drug screen and physical.
The position starts at $17 per hour.
For more information, call 217-431-5405.
