Church hosts Sunday concert
Morey Chapel Church of Christ, 19194 E. 1100 N. Rd., Danville, will be welcoming Mike Daulton from Georgetown for a gospel concert on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.
There will be a carry-in meal after the concert.
For any questions or more information, contact Melissa Henry at 217-799-7592.
Street closures begin Tuesday
The City of Danville announced two road closures and one lane restriction, all beginning Tuesday. The closures will be on Griffin Street and Jones Road, and the lane restriction will be on Old Ottawa Road.
Griffin Street’s closure will be at the intersection of the CSX Railroad crossing and will last through Friday, June 3. It will affect motorists traveling northbound and southbound on Griffin Street.
Jones Road’s closure will be at the intersection of the CSX Railroad crossing and will last through Saturday, June 4. It will affect motorists traveling eastbound and westbound on Jones Road and Eastgate Drive.
Old Ottawa Road will be restricted to one lane from west of Country Club Drive to Denmark Road. It is expected to last through Wednesday, June 8.
Motorists are asked to use caution around the work zones, follow signs closely and choose alternate routes to avoid delays.
For more information, contact Eric Childers, assistant city engineer, at 217-431-2259.
Lake clean-up rescheduled
The annual “Lake Vermilion Clean-Up Day,” originally scheduled for Friday, has been rescheduled to Friday, June 3 from 8 a.m. to noon.
The event was rescheduled due to weather Friday.
All participants are asked to meet at the Vermilion County Conservation District’s boat-trailer parking lot no later than 8 a.m. Participants should plan on wearing clothing appropriate for the job. Gloves will be provided.
Donuts and refreshments will be provided before work begins and lunch will be served for all upon completion.
Contact David Cronk, plant manager, Aqua Illinois, Inc. at 217-443-8541 ext. 58123, if you wish to participate or have any questions.
Pool opens Monday
The Hoopeston Public Pool and Splash Pad will open for the season on Monday with a discount on annual season passes and a free swim day.
On Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., season passes will be available for a 10-25 percent discount. Open swim will be free from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Regular prices for season passes are $100 for the first person with an additional $50 for each member of the family.
The discount is available Monday only.
