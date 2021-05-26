DACC board meets today
The Danville Area Community College Board of Trustees meets at 5:30 p.m. today in the DACC Board Room, Vermilion Hall, Room 302.
Agenda items include: board consideration of renewal of president’s contract, selling $1.5 million in bonds for infrastructure projects, Mary Miller Center elevator upgrade, renovation of Lincoln Hall first floor common area walls and consideration of retirement of Darrin Haynes, custodial maintenance instructor, Department of Corrections, and Laura Williams, Dean, Adult Education and Literacy/College Express/Middle College.
County committee to conduct meeting today
The Vermilion County Executive/Legislation Committee will meet at 5 p.m. today at the Vermilion County Administration Building, 201 N. Vermilion St., second floor, Danville.
Agenda items include: Wind ordinance 2021 and circuit clerk fees 2021.
Annual fundraiser set for Saturday
American Legion “Dornblaser” Post 203’s “Mission K9 Warrior” program is having its annual fundraiser/benefit from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday at the Georgetown Fairgrounds.
The program survives strictly on donations. Bands: 90 Proof and American Pie. There will be food and drinks, and dozens of raffle items.
