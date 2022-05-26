Nursing school alumni to meet
The Lakeview Nurses Alumni will meet at noon on June 3 at Lakeview College of Nursing, 903 N. Logan Ave., Danville.
Following a luncheon provided by the college, there will be a meeting.
For more information, call Bev Pippenger at 217-354-4630.
Genealogy group to meet Saturday
Those interested in tracing roots in their family trees are welcome to join the Treeclimbers Genealogy Group meeting at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Hoopeston Public Library.
The group will be available to share resources used to track ancestry.
Novices and veterans are welcome to attend this monthly meeting.
Street fest to host many vendors
The fifth annual street festival in Covington, Ind., will start at 5 p.m. on June 3 in downtown Covington.
More than 70 vendor spaces will be filled with food trucks, local artists and trendy boutiques.
There will also be live entertainment, prizes, music, bubbles, a dunk tank, bounce houses, pony rides, exotic animals and more.
There will also be a chance for someone to win a golf cart.
Starting at 9 p.m. will be the “after hours” portion of the event, with local band American Pie performing.
