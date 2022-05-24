Board meeting rescheduled
The Board of Commissioners meeting has been rescheduled for Thursday at 4 p.m. at Fair Oaks Administration Building Board Room, 1609 Clyman Lane.
Retired Teachers Association to meet for lunch
The Vermilion County Retired Teachers Association will have its quarterly lunch and meeting at 11 a.m. on June 3 at the Danville Boat Club.
The organization is open to all retired educators and support staff.
Reservations are required prior to Monday, May 30.
Contact Cheryl Schroeder at 217-474-7117 or cheryls@cooketech.net.
‘Foodmobile’ giveaway June 11
Eastern Illinois Foodbank will distribute food to families in the area facing food insecurity from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on June 11 at Mark Denman Elementary School, 930 Colfax St., Danville.
The giveaway is open to Vermilion County residents. Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
Those planning to attend should pre-register at www.EIFclient.com, though doing so does not guarantee a place in line.
DHS class of 1972 reunion in September
The Danville High School class of 1972 will celebrate its 50th reunion Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.
A meet and greet will be Friday, a tour of the high school and a banquet will be Saturday and a breakfast will be on Sunday.
For more event information, join the Facebook page: Class of 1972 Danville High School (IL).
Those without a Facebook account, or know of a classmate with an account, should send updated mailing and email addresses to Sharon (Campbell) Beninato at sbeninato54@msn.com or Janet (Walker) Myers at jkmyers1972@yahoo.com or call 217-443-2517.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.