Seminary Street closure extended another week
The City of Danville announced an extension of the Seminary Street closure to thru traffic from North Washington Avenue to Anderson Street.
The contractor performing maintenance on the Danville Sanitary District sewer interceptor line with bypass pumping in place has requested a one-week extension of the closure.
The closure will last through May 25. Roadway barricades and signage will be in place directing traffic to West Williams Street.
Motorists should use caution around the work zone and choose an alternate route.
For more information, please contact Eric Childers, Assistant City Engineer at 217-431- 2259.
Carlton to speak at Lions Club meeting
Dean Carlton will speak to the Danville Lions Club at noon on May 26.
He is set to talk about the upcoming Balloons over Vermilion event.
The Lions Club meets at Spanky’s Banquet Hall, 409 E. Main St.
Church rummage set for June
A rummage sale will be held from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on June 11 at Holy Family Church, 444 E. Main St.
The sale will be moved to June 18 at the same time if there is rain on June 11.
There will be no prior sales before 8 a.m. on June 11. Profits from the sale will be used to help those in need.
Water aerobics starting up in June
Water aerobics for men and women begin at the Covington City pool on June 6.
Groups will meet each Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. EDT.
There will be a $2 charge each time that will go toward pool maintenance.
For more information, call Page Lane at 765-225-1047.
