Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 70F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.