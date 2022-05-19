Concert at St. James on Sunday
Adam Larson and his trio will perform a free concert at St. James United Methodist Church, 504 N. Vermilion St., Danville, on Sunday at 5 p.m.
Larson is an American saxophonist, composer and author.
Howard Reich of the Chicago Tribune described Larson as “a player for whom the word ‘prodigious’ was coined.”
The concert is open to the public.
Citywide rummage set for June
The Catlin Historical Society is sponsoring a citywide rummage sale on June 4.
Those interested in putting a sale on the city map will pay a $5 fee at the time of sign-up, which can be done at the Catlin Heritage Museum, the post office, Village Hall, Catlin Bank and Catlin Library.
The deadline to sign up is June 1. Maps will be available at 7 a.m. on June 4 at the museum.
For more information, call 217-427-5766 or 217-427-5428.
Fundraiser to benefit library
The Westville Public Library will host a fundraiser at Monical’s Pizza in Tilton on Tuesday, May 24.
Fliers are available for pickup at the library, 233 S. State St., Westville.
Those with fliers can take them to the restaurant on May 24, and 20 percent of the bill will be donated to the library.
People who order for carryout or delivery that day are encouraged to mention the flier as well.
For more information, call the library at 217-267-3170.
