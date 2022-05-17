Meeting canceled
The Planning and Zoning Commission meeting scheduled for Thursday, June 2 has been canceled due to lack of voting items.
The next regular meeting is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 7 in the City Council Chambers, lower level of the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St.
Senior group meets Tuesday
Keenagers, the Bismarck area community seniors group will meet Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at the Bismarck First Church of Christ, 100 Maiden Lane, Bismarck.
All senior citizens in the Bismarck area are invited to attend.
There will be a potluck lunch followed by a short business meeting and entertainment. Those attending are asked to bring their own table service and a dish to share.
Drinks will be furnished.
For more information, call 217-446-8078 or 217-497-3714.
Music bingo set for Saturday
Doors will open for music bingo on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Lorraine Theatre, 324 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Bingo will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Card packs can be purchased online at www.thelorrainetheatre.com for $15 per card pack, or they can be purchased at the door for $20.
Proceeds will benefit the Hoopeston Jaycees Birthday Club and the Lorraine Theatre.
Concession and alcohol sales will be available for purchase.
