Sunday breakfast at Motsett Center
The Knights of Columbus are holding their bimonthly breakfast at St. Paul’s Motsett Center, 106 W. Voorhees St., on Sunday from 7 a.m. until noon.
The all-you-can-eat breakfast will cost $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and free for children ages 5 and younger. A single serving will be available for takeout for $5.
Breakfast will include pancakes, French toast and sausage. Proceeds from the breakfast will go to Schlarman Academy.
Street closure extends to May 23
The City of Danville announced the complete closure of Section Street at the intersection of Fairchild Street will continue to the end of May 23.
Weather delays caused the closure extension, officials said.
The closure impacts motorists traveling northbound and southbound on Sections Street. Motorists should choose alternate routes.
For more information, contact City Engineer Sam Cole at 217-431-2384.
Citywide rummage set for June
The Catlin Historical Society is sponsoring a citywide rummage sale on June 4.
Those interested in putting a sale on the city map will pay a $5 fee at the time of sign-up, which can be done at the Catlin Heritage Museum, the post office, Village Hall, Catlin Bank and Catlin Library.
The deadline to sign up is June 1. Maps will be available at 7 a.m. on June 4 at the museum.
For more information, call 217-427-5766 or 217-427-5428.
Board meeting set for Monday
Attica Consolidated School Corporation Board of School Trustees will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the Attica High School Library, 211 E. Sycamore St., Attica, Ind.
For any questions or more information, call 765-762-7000.
